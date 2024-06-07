Jun 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2024 Quanex Building Products Corporation Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker, Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer. Your line is open. You may begin.
Scott Zuehlke - Quanex Building Products Corp - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer
Thanks for joining the call this morning. On the call with me today is George Wilson, our Chairman, President and CEO.
This conference call will contain forward-looking statements and some discussion of non-GAAP measures. Forward-looking statements and guidance discussed on this call and in our earnings release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from such statements and guidance and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events. For a more detailed description of
Q2 2024 Quanex Building Products Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...