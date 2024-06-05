On June 5, 2024, Keith Jensen, Chief Financial Officer of Fortinet Inc (FTNT, Financial), sold 39,049 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 23,364 shares of Fortinet Inc.

Fortinet Inc specializes in cybersecurity solutions, including firewalls, anti-virus, intrusion prevention, and endpoint security. The company is known for its high-performance network security products and services that protect IT infrastructures, endpoints, and applications from various threats.

Over the past year, Keith Jensen has sold a total of 156,424 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 27 insider sells and only 4 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Fortinet Inc were trading at $59.22 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $45.62 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Fortinet Inc stands at 39.03, which is above the industry median of 25.92.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is $84.59, indicating that Fortinet Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

