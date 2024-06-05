On June 5, 2024, Jennifer Hartnett, the Chief Commercial Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF, Financial), sold 9,808 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetics company known for its affordable, high-quality makeup and beauty products. The company has gained popularity for its commitment to cruelty-free products and its wide range of items that cater to diverse beauty needs.

Over the past year, Jennifer Hartnett has sold a total of 15,987 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within e.l.f. Beauty Inc, where there have been 59 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc were trading at $184.96 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $9.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 80.01, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 18.33.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.57. The GF Value of $117.64 is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale comes at a time when the stock price is perceived to be significantly above its intrinsic value, suggesting a potential reassessment of the stock's current market position and valuation.

