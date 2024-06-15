Chief Digital Information Officer Christopher Bedi of ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial) executed a sale of 215 shares of the company on June 5, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial) specializes in providing enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for global enterprises. The company's services include a comprehensive suite of applications built on their proprietary platform that automates workflow and integrates related business processes.

Over the past year, Christopher Bedi has sold a total of 9,240 shares of ServiceNow Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 63 insider sells and no insider buys at ServiceNow Inc.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of ServiceNow Inc were priced at $700 each. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $143.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 74.74, which is above the industry median of 25.92.

The stock is currently assessed as Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.92, based on a GF Value of $764.27. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow alongside the GF Value to gauge potential investment opportunities.

