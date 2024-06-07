On June 7, 2024, Julie Richardson, Director at Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial), executed a sale of 6,233 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,564 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $109.99 each.

Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial) is a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, and business users in the cloud age. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers' technology stack.

Over the past year, Julie Richardson has sold a total of 6,233 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial) shows a total of 100 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial) had a market cap of $36.62 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 342.56, significantly above the industry median of 25.92.

The GF Value of Datadog Inc is $134.54, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

