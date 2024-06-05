On June 5, 2024, Jeff Lendino, Chief Legal Officer of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial), executed a sale of 11,545 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $15.48 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 243,381 shares of Jamf Holding Corp.

Jamf Holding Corp specializes in software solutions that help organizations manage Apple devices. The company's platform ensures device management, application lifecycle management, personalized support, and security compliance across Apple devices in various organizations.

Over the past year, Jeff Lendino has sold a total of 90,944 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within Jamf Holding Corp, where there have been 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp were trading at $15.48 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.96 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth.

The GF Value of Jamf Holding Corp is estimated at $27.16, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.