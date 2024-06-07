On June 7, 2024, Steven Tomsic, Chief Financial Officer of Fox Corp (FOX, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 110,568 shares of Fox Corp.

Fox Corp operates as a diversified media and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses news, sports, and entertainment content for distribution through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Over the past year, Steven Tomsic has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Fox Corp shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells over the last year.

Shares of Fox Corp were trading at $34.26 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Fox Corp is 10.77, which is lower than both the industry median of 18.47 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $35.38, indicating that Fox Corp is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

