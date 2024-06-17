Fidelity National Information Services Inc's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

An In-depth Look at FIS's Dividend Performance and Future Prospects

Introduction to Fidelity National Information Services Inc's Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.36 per share, set to be payable on 2024-06-24, with the ex-dividend date marked for 2024-06-10. As investors mark their calendars for this upcoming payment, it's crucial to delve into the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This analysis will draw upon extensive data from GuruFocus to evaluate the sustainability and potential future performance of FIS's dividends.

Understanding Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Fidelity National Information Services provides core processing and ancillary services primarily to the banking sector. Its acquisition of SunGard in 2015 and Worldpay in 2019 significantly expanded its service offerings to include record-keeping for investment firms and payment processing for merchants. Although FIS has recently scaled back its ownership in Worldpay to a minority stake, its diversified service portfolio continues to position it strongly in both the U.S. and U.K. markets.

1800105797548666880.png

A Look at Fidelity National Information Services Inc's Dividend History

Since 2003, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has maintained a reliable dividend payment track record, distributing dividends quarterly. The company has also achieved the status of a dividend achiever by increasing its dividend annually since 2003, a testament to its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Below is a visualization of the annual Dividends Per Share to illustrate historical trends.

1800105817073152000.png

Examining Dividend Yield and Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Inc currently boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.48% and a forward dividend yield of 2.27%, indicating a slight expected decrease in dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three, five, and ten years, annual dividend growth rates have been 14.10%, 10.30%, and 8.50% respectively, reflecting a robust pattern of growth. The 5-year yield on cost for FIS stock is approximately 4.08%.

1800105836987707392.png

Sustainability of Dividends: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To evaluate the sustainability of FIS's dividends, examining the dividend payout ratio is crucial. As of 2024-03-31, Fidelity National Information Services Inc's dividend payout ratio stands at 0.42, suggesting a balanced approach between distributing earnings as dividends and retaining profits for future growth. Additionally, FIS's profitability rank is 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability with consistent net profit reported in 8 out of the past 10 years.

Future Growth Prospects

The growth outlook for Fidelity National Information Services Inc, with a growth rank of 6 out of 10, appears stable. Key metrics such as revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate, however, show a -6.00% annual decline, underperforming 80.96% of global competitors. In contrast, the 3-year EPS growth rate has increased by an average of 36.80% annually. Despite a challenging 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -9.50%, FIS's robust dividend growth and strategic market positioning provide a cautiously optimistic future outlook.

Conclusion: Evaluating FIS's Dividend Strategy

In conclusion, Fidelity National Information Services Inc's consistent dividend increases and strategic financial management practices offer a promising scenario for dividend investors. However, potential investors should also consider the mixed signals from the company's growth metrics and market performance. For those looking to explore further, GuruFocus Premium provides tools such as the High Dividend Yield Screener to discover high-yield investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.