Genpact Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Genpact Ltd's Dividends

Genpact Ltd (G, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.15 per share, scheduled for payment on June 26, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for June 10, 2024. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This analysis will leverage data from GuruFocus to evaluate the performance and sustainability of Genpact Ltd's dividends.

What Does Genpact Ltd Do?

Genpact Ltd is a global leader in business process management services, serving various industry verticals including banking, financial services, insurance, consumer goods, life sciences, healthcare, and high-tech. As a spin-off from General Electric, which remains a significant revenue source, Genpact offers a range of services from risk compliance to IT solutions. The company primarily operates in India, contributing extensively to its revenue generation.

A Glimpse at Genpact Ltd's Dividend History

Since 2017, Genpact Ltd has consistently distributed dividends, currently on a quarterly basis. This regular dividend payment underlines the company's financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Breaking Down Genpact Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

Genpact Ltd boasts a trailing dividend yield of 1.69% and a forward dividend yield of 1.83%, indicating expectations of increased dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 12.10%, which further accelerated to 13.00% over a five-year period. The 5-year yield on cost for Genpact Ltd stock is approximately 3.15%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio of Genpact Ltd is 0.16 as of March 31, 2024, suggesting that the company retains a substantial portion of its earnings for growth and operational stability. Genpact's profitability rank is an impressive 9 out of 10, reflecting strong earnings potential compared to its peers. The consistent positive net income over the past decade further supports its robust profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Genpact Ltd's growth rank stands at 9 out of 10, indicating a promising growth trajectory. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 8.50% per year suggest a solid revenue model, though it slightly underperforms against about 52% of global competitors. Moreover, Genpact's 3-year EPS growth rate of 27.30% per year and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 16.80% indicate its potential for sustained earnings and dividends in the long run.

In conclusion, Genpact Ltd's disciplined approach to dividend payments, combined with its strong payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, positions it as a compelling choice for value investors focused on dividend income. Investors seeking to expand their portfolio with high-dividend yield stocks should consider the robust profile of Genpact Ltd. For more detailed analysis and stock screening, consider using the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users.

