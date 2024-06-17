Perion Network Plummets After Downside Revenue Guidance Amid Bing Changes

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Perion Network (PERI, Financial), a digital advertising and content monetization provider, has hit its lowest levels since late 2020. The drop follows its revised Q2 and FY24 revenue guidance. The main issue stems from changes at Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) Bing, historically one of PERI's largest advertising partners, contributing about 35% of PERI's revenue by the end of 2022. Bing’s decision to "exclude a number of publishers from its search distribution marketplace" is now expected to reduce search revenue from Bing to less than 5% of PERI's revenue in 2H24.

  • Bing's exclusion of certain publishers, including PERI, is a significant shift in its pricing strategy with distribution partners.
    • In early April, PERI had already issued downside Q1 revenue guidance and cut its FY24 revenue forecast to $590-$610 million from $860-$880 million due to changes in ad pricing at Bing.
    • These changes have started to lower Revenue per Thousand Impressions (RPM) and search volume, although search advertising revenue still increased by 26% in Q1.
  • During its Q1 earnings report about a month ago, PERI reaffirmed its FY24 revenue outlook, and its Q2 guidance of $118-$122 million was above expectations at the midpoint. CFO Maoz Sigron described the company's relationship with MSFT as "strong," making Bing's decision to exclude PERI from its search distribution marketplace unexpected.
  • PERI now expects FY24 revenue of $490-$510 million, a 43% drop from its original guidance at the midpoints of the ranges.
  • Replacing the lost revenue from Bing will be challenging. PERI is collaborating with other search engines to rebuild its search business while diversifying its revenue streams through its CTV and Retail Media businesses.
    • Both CTV and Retail Media are experiencing strong growth, with CTV revenue up by 108% and Retail Media surging by 134% in Q1.
    • However, CTV and Retail Media still account for only 5% and 9% of total Q1 revenue, respectively.

The main takeaway is that the situation with Bing has worsened, surprising investors once again. PERI now faces the dual challenge of replacing lost business from Bing and restoring investor confidence.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.