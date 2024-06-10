On June 10, 2024, Director Frank Ellett purchased 14,467 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 56,801 shares in the company.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp operates as a bank holding company, providing a range of financial services and products including banking, lending, and wealth management primarily in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina.

The shares were acquired at a price of $31.39 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $453,989. The purchase has increased the insider's stake significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 1 insider sell. The recent acquisition by the insider aligns with a broader pattern of insider confidence in the company's prospects.

Currently, the stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.30, which is above the industry median of 9.49. This valuation suggests a relatively higher expectation of the company's earnings growth compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, based on a GF Value of $38.54. This assessment indicates that the stock might be trading below its fair value, suggesting potential for future appreciation.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived undervaluation and future growth prospects of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.

