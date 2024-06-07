On June 7, 2024, Robert Zamarripa, a Director at Distribution Solutions Group Inc (DSGR, Financial), purchased 4,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 33,105 shares of the company.

Distribution Solutions Group Inc operates as a distributor of products and provider of supply chain services to diverse end markets. This includes products such as industrial parts and consumables.

The shares were acquired at a price of $30.24 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $121,000. This purchase reflects a positive sentiment as the insider increases their stake in the company.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Distribution Solutions Group Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling. There have been three insider buys and zero insider sells.

The stock of Distribution Solutions Group Inc, with a market cap of $1.44 billion, is currently trading at a price that brings its GF Value to $29.83, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

