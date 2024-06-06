On June 6, 2024, Benjamin Butcher, Director of Stag Industrial Inc (STAG, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 80,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 8,304 shares of Stag Industrial Inc.

Stag Industrial Inc is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio includes properties that are primarily warehouses and distribution centers.

Over the past year, Benjamin Butcher has sold a total of 209,966 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys at Stag Industrial Inc.

Shares of Stag Industrial Inc were trading at $37.46 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $6.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 34.96, which is above the industry median of 16.18.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $38.93, giving it a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company’s past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sell event might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Stag Industrial Inc, especially considering the company's current valuation and the insider's ongoing ownership stake.

