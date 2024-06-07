On June 7, 2024, Ben Shlomi, Chief Executive Officer of JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), executed a sale of 57,550 shares of the company at a price of $32.32 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 5,048,099 shares of JFrog Ltd.

JFrog Ltd specializes in providing software release automation solutions, facilitating efficient and secure software updates. The company's platform is designed to improve the speed and safety of software deployment processes, making it a critical tool for developers and software companies.

Over the past year, Ben Shlomi has sold a total of 634,429 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for JFrog Ltd shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 83 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $32.32 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.555 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.