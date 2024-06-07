On June 7, 2024, Yoav Landman, the Chief Technology Officer of JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on June 10, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 6,747,142 shares of JFrog Ltd.

JFrog Ltd specializes in providing software development tools for developers and DevOps teams, enabling them to manage their software artifacts and release processes effectively.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 587,569 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 83 insider sells and no insider buys at JFrog Ltd.

Shares of JFrog Ltd were priced at $32.35 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.56 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9, based on a GF Value of $36.11.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

