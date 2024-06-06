On June 6, 2024, Subi Sethi, Chief Client Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial), sold 42,748 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 77,519 shares of the company.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial) specializes in providing investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services for investors, insurers, and investment managers. The company's solutions aim to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics, empowering clients to make more informed investment decisions.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $19.85 each. This transaction places the insider's remaining holdings at a market value of approximately $1,539,052, based on the latest closing price.

Over the past year, Subi Sethi has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 115,936 shares. There have been no recorded purchases by the insider during this period. The broader trend within Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The company's shares were trading at $19.85 on the day of the sale, giving Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc a market cap of approximately $4.39 billion. The stock is currently assessed as Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1, according to GuruFocus calculations.

The GF Value of $19.93 is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected business performance.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation in relation to its historical trading levels and intrinsic value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.