Q1 2024 Roots Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Meghan Roach - Roots Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our Q1-2004 earnings call. As a reminder, the first half of the year remain seasonally small for Roots financially, with Q1 typically representing approximately 15% of annual sales.



First-quarter sales came in at $37.5 million compared to $41.5 million last year, with direct-to-consumer sales of $31.4 million relative to the $35.4 million in Q1 2023. Direct-to-consumer gross margins grew 80 basis points, and strong cost management drove a decline in SG&A of 3.1% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA losses amounted to $8 million in Q1 2024 compared to a loss of $5.8 million in Q1 2023. Notably, free cash flow improved by 1.7% year over year, and we