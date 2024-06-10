Q1 2025 Skillsoft Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 10, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Skillsoft's first-quarter fiscal 2025 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's call is being recorded. I will now hand the call over to your first speaker, Chad Lyne, Head of Investor Relations.



Thank you, Chad. Please go ahead.



Chad Lyne - Skillsoft Corp - SVP, Strategic Finance & Officer, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good day, and thank you for joining us to discuss our results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2024.



Before we jump in, I want to remind you that today's call will contain forward-looking statements about the company's business outlook and expectations, including statements concerning financial and business trends, our expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and market outlook. These forward-looking statements and all statements that are not historical facts reflect management's current beliefs and expectations as of today, and therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual