On June 7, 2024, James Faulconbridge, a Director at Hawkins Inc (HWKN, Financial), purchased 3,300 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 42,017 shares of Hawkins Inc.

Hawkins Inc is engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide range of industries. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition.

Shares of Hawkins Inc were priced at $87.55 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $1.83 billion. According to price-earnings ratio data, Hawkins Inc is trading at a PE ratio of 24.38, which is above the industry median of 23.72.

The GF Value of Hawkins Inc is estimated at $52.00, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.68.

Over the past year, James Faulconbridge has increased his holdings in Hawkins Inc by purchasing a total of 5,200 shares. There have been 2 insider buys and 0 insider sells within the same period across the company.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the insider’s confidence in the future prospects of Hawkins Inc, despite the current valuation metrics suggesting a premium against the intrinsic value as per GF Value.

