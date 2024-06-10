On June 10, 2024, William Lenehan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT, Financial), purchased 6,230 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, this transaction increased the insider's holdings to 620,394 shares.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties. The company's portfolio primarily includes properties leased to major restaurant chains.

Over the past year, the insider has bought a total of 15,230 shares. The recent purchase reflects a continued confidence in the company, as there have been more insider buys than sells in the company over the past year, with 3 insider buys and 1 insider sell.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc were trading at $24.05 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.20 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.33, above both the industry median of 16.18 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $28.25, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider buying activity might be of interest to investors looking for signals of confidence from company executives, especially in a market where the stock appears undervalued according to the GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.