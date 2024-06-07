On June 7, 2024, Jeffrey Glajch, the Chief Financial Officer of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., a subsidiary of Orion SA (OEC, Financial), purchased 5,000 shares of the company. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns a total of 77,061 shares of Orion SA.

Orion SA specializes in the production and marketing of carbon black, a material used in various applications including automotive tires, industrial rubber products, plastics, and coatings. The company operates globally, providing essential components to several industries.

The shares were bought at a price of $23.68 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $118,400. On the day of the purchase, Orion SA had a market cap of approximately $1.37 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Orion SA stands at 15.89, which is below the industry median of 23.72. This ratio suggests a potentially undervalued stock compared to its peers. Additionally, the GF Value of the stock is $23.25, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02.

Insider transaction history for Orion SA shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 1 insider sell. This could indicate a positive outlook on the company's value from those within the company.

The GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value, is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. This comprehensive valuation model provides investors with a benchmark for comparing current price levels.

This recent purchase by Jeffrey Glajch aligns with the overall insider buying trend at Orion SA, potentially signaling confidence in the company's future performance and alignment with shareholder interests.

