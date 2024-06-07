Insider Buying: CFO Jeffrey Glajch Acquires Shares of Orion SA (OEC)

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago

On June 7, 2024, Jeffrey Glajch, the Chief Financial Officer of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., a subsidiary of Orion SA (OEC, Financial), purchased 5,000 shares of the company. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns a total of 77,061 shares of Orion SA.

Orion SA specializes in the production and marketing of carbon black, a material used in various applications including automotive tires, industrial rubber products, plastics, and coatings. The company operates globally, providing essential components to several industries.

The shares were bought at a price of $23.68 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $118,400. On the day of the purchase, Orion SA had a market cap of approximately $1.37 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Orion SA stands at 15.89, which is below the industry median of 23.72. This ratio suggests a potentially undervalued stock compared to its peers. Additionally, the GF Value of the stock is $23.25, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02.

Insider transaction history for Orion SA shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 1 insider sell. This could indicate a positive outlook on the company's value from those within the company.

1800384911560044544.png

The GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value, is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. This comprehensive valuation model provides investors with a benchmark for comparing current price levels.

1800384928475672576.png

This recent purchase by Jeffrey Glajch aligns with the overall insider buying trend at Orion SA, potentially signaling confidence in the company's future performance and alignment with shareholder interests.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.