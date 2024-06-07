On June 7, 2024, Sarah Barkema, Chief Accounting Officer of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company at a price of $3.74 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 108,535 shares of Stitch Fix Inc.

Stitch Fix Inc operates as an online personal styling service in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers solutions through a combination of data science and human judgment. It also sells apparels, shoes, and accessories.

Over the past year, Sarah Barkema has sold a total of 98,271 shares of Stitch Fix Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Stitch Fix Inc shows a total of 8 insider sales and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc were trading at $3.74 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $467.342 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation levels of Stitch Fix Inc as indicated by the GF Value.

