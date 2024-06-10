Director Leah Sweet Sells 1,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

On June 10, 2024, Leah Sweet, Director at GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 11,317 shares of GoDaddy Inc.

GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial) is a company that provides a variety of services to help individuals and businesses establish an online presence. Their offerings include domain registration, web hosting, website building tools, and online marketing services.

Over the past year, Leah Sweet has sold a total of 2,000 shares of GoDaddy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for GoDaddy Inc shows a total of 56 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of GoDaddy Inc were trading at $141.59 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $20.019 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 11.80, which is lower than both the industry median of 26.105 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of GoDaddy Inc is $98.77, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43, the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued.

