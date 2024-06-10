On June 10, 2024, John Key, Director at Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial), executed a sale of 2,163 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $305.41 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 12,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) is a global cybersecurity leader known for its comprehensive portfolio of security products and services designed to provide advanced protection against cyber threats. The company's offerings include advanced firewalls, cloud security solutions, endpoint protection, and various other cybersecurity technologies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,460 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Palo Alto Networks Inc shows a total of 54 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a general selling trend among insiders at the company.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc were trading at $305.41 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $100.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 44.92, which is above the industry median of 26.105.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is calculated at $247.21, suggesting that Palo Alto Networks Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future prospects.

