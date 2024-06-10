On June 10, 2024, Director Kathryn Bueker sold 1,787 shares of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR, Financial) at a price of $65.68 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 30,432 shares of the company.

Procore Technologies Inc operates in the technology sector, providing construction management software. The company's platform connects construction project stakeholders with the applications they require to enhance accountability and efficiency across the project lifecycle.

Over the past year, Kathryn Bueker has sold a total of 5,176 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Procore Technologies Inc shows a total of 100 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a trend of insider selling.

Shares of Procore Technologies Inc were trading at $65.68 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $9.83 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $84.00, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be part of normal portfolio adjustments or other strategic decisions. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

