Q4 2024 PTC India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 10, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the investor call of PTC India Limited Q4 FY24, and FY24 earnings conference call.



The management team at PTC India is led by Dr. Rajib Kumar Mishra, Chairman and Managing Director, PTC; Dr. Mishra is accompanied by Dr. Manoj Kumar Jhawar, Director, Commercial and Operations; Mr. Harish Saran, Executive Director, PTC; and Mr. Pankaj Goel, ED and CFO, PTC.



Rajib Mishra - PTC India Ltd - Director - Nominee of PTC India Ltd



Good afternoon. Today; I'm with all of you to share one of our excellent performance of PTC India Limited for the fiscal year 2023-24. FY24 is remarkable for PTC India Limited, which is characterized by significant growth in trading margins, that is INR250 crores.



We have achieved