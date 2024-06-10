Jun 10, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. Welcome to Zedgeâs Earnings Conference Call for the Third Fiscal Quarter 2024 Results. During management's prepared remarks, all participants will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) After today's presentation by Zedgeâs management, there will be an opportunity to ask questions (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Brian Siegel.
Brian Siegel - Zedge, Inc. - IR
Thank you, operator. In todayâs presentation, Jonathan Reich, Zedgeâs Chief Executive Officer, and Yi Tsai, Zedgeâs Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Zedgeâs financial and operational results that were reported today.
Any forward-looking statements made during this conference call during the prepared remarks or in the question-and-answer session, whether general or specific in nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results in the future to differ materially from those discussed on todayâs call. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, specific risks and uncertainties disclosed in the reports that
Q3 2024 Zedge Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 10, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...