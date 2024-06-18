Douglas Boessen, the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Garmin Ltd (GRMN, Financial), sold 2,350 shares of the company on June 10, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 28,010 shares of Garmin Ltd.

Garmin Ltd is known for its development and marketing of GPS navigation and wearable technology. The company's segments include Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto, each catering to specific consumer needs and interests.

Over the past year, Douglas Boessen has sold a total of 25,620 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year for Garmin Ltd.

On the day of the sale, shares of Garmin Ltd were priced at $161.63. This pricing gives the company a market cap of $31.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Garmin Ltd stands at 22.77, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 23.63.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Garmin Ltd is estimated at $122.97 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Investors and analysts monitoring insider activities like those of Douglas Boessen may find these transactions noteworthy as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.