On June 10, 2024, Sanjay Chowbey, President and CEO of Kennametal Inc (KMT, Financial), purchased 5,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 49,270.27 shares of Kennametal Inc.

Kennametal Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of tooling, engineered components, and advanced materials consumed in production processes. The company operates in sectors including aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering, and transportation.

Over the past year, Sanjay Chowbey has increased his holdings in the company by purchasing a total of 15,000 shares. There have been no sales recorded by the insider during this period.

The insider transaction history for Kennametal Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year. This recent purchase by the insider might indicate a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

Shares of Kennametal Inc were trading at $24.28 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.93 billion. The price-earnings ratio of 18.14 is lower than both the industry median of 22.76 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Kennametal Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86. The GF Value of $28.11 suggests a potential undervaluation of the stock.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider buying activity, coupled with the company's valuation metrics, provides investors with data points to consider when evaluating Kennametal Inc.

