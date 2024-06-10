On June 10, 2024, Michael Dennison, CEO of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF, Financial), purchased 11,250 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 130,266 shares of the company.

Fox Factory Holding Corp specializes in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance suspension products primarily for mountain bikes, off-road vehicles, and trucks.

Over the past year, Michael Dennison has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, purchasing a total of 11,250 shares and selling 9,129 shares. The recent acquisition by the insider reflects a continued interest in holding a significant stake in the company.

The insider transaction history for Fox Factory Holding Corp shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp were priced at $44.3 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.874 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.16, which is above the industry median of 15.87.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $96.75, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 0.46. This suggests that Fox Factory Holding Corp is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the CEO regarding the company's future performance and valuation.

