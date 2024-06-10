On June 10, 2024, Jeffrey Hank, Director at Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial), executed a sale of 850 shares of the company at a price of $135.45 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 11,353 shares of Qualys Inc.

Qualys Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions to enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company's technology enables organizations to identify security risks to their IT infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Over the past year, Jeffrey Hank has sold a total of 2,406 shares of Qualys Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The broader insider transaction trend at Qualys Inc shows a total of 42 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a general selling trend among insiders at the company.

As of the latest transaction, Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial) has a market cap of approximately $5.114 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 32.05, which is above the industry median of 26.26.

The current stock price of $135.45, when compared to the GF Value of $177.32, suggests that Qualys Inc is modestly undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.76, indicating a potential undervaluation of the stock.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale event and the current valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider in their ongoing assessment of Qualys Inc and its stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.