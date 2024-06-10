On June 10, 2024, Lightfoot Lawrence, a Director at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM, Financial), executed a sale of 4,597 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $107.23 each.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM, Financial) operates childcare centers, back-up care services, and educational advisory services. The company provides solutions for employers to help them support their workforce and is recognized for its employer-sponsored child care services.

Over the past year, Lightfoot Lawrence has sold a total of 5,522 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc was trading at $107.23 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $6.123 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 74.34, significantly above both the industry median of 17.5 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $112.63, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

