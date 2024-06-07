On June 7, 2024, Kenneth Denman, a Director at Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI, Financial), sold 690 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $373.11 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 8,141.39 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc is a global leader in communications and analytics, providing solutions that include land-mobile radio communications, video security & access control, and command center software. The company caters to a wide range of markets, including public safety and enterprise sectors such as utilities, mining, and transportation.

Over the past year, Kenneth Denman has sold a total of 1,690 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc were trading at $373.11 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $62.86 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 46.59, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 23.63.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $315.06, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18, Motorola Solutions Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The insider trend for Motorola Solutions Inc suggests a cautious approach from insiders, with more selling than buying in the recent months.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide investors with insights into both the company's stock performance and insider perspectives on the stock's current valuation.

