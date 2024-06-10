On June 10, 2024, David Clement, Senior Vice President of Vulcan Materials Co (VMC, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $249.5 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 560.04 shares of Vulcan Materials Co.

Vulcan Materials Co, a prominent producer of construction aggregates, primarily crushed stone, sand, and gravel, is also a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. The company has a significant presence in the United States, providing essential materials for various construction projects.

Over the past year, David Clement has sold a total of 6,370 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. This recent transaction continues a trend seen across the company, with a total of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Vulcan Materials Co were trading at $249.5 on the day of the sale. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $32.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.71, which is above the industry median of 16.56.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Vulcan Materials Co is estimated at $226.16 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's current stock valuation in relation to its historical performance and future growth expectations.

