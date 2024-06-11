Q1 2024 Lilium NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 11, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Rama Bondada - Lilium N.V. - VP, Global Head, IR



Good afternoon, and good morning, everyone. My name is Rama Bondada, I'm Lilium's Global Head of Investor Relations. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 business update. With us today for the presentation we have our Chief Executive Officer, Klaus Roewe; and our Chief Financial Officer, Johan Malmqvist.



Our Chief Commercial Officer, Sebastien Borel, and our Co-Founder and Chief Engineer for Innovation, Daniel Wiegand will also be with us to answer questions after the presentation. Please note that a recording of the conference call will be posted on Lilium's Investor Relations page soon after this event.



As a reminder, this morning, we posted our Q1 2024 shareholder letter on our website, and we invite you to take a look. Before handing over to our first speaker, let me just point out that our presentation will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Federal Securities Law that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause Lilium's' actual results to differ materially from such