Jun 11, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the Mind Technology first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and it is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ken Dennard Thank you, sir. You may begin.
Ken Dennard - MIND Technology, Inc - IR
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to the Mind Technology fiscal 2025 first-quarter earnings conference call. We appreciate everyone joining us today. With me are Rob Capps, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Cox, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Before I turn the call over to Rob, I have a few items to cover. If you'd like to listen to a replay of today's call, it will be available for 90 days via webcast by going to the Investor Relations section of the company's website, and that's minddashtechnology.com or via a telephonic instant replay recorded until June 18. Information on how to access these replay features was provided in yesterday's earnings release.
The information reported on this call speaks only as of today,
Q1 2025 Mind Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 11, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...