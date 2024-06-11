Q4 2024 Oracle Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 11, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Oracle's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings call. Today's call is being recorded. And now, I would like to turn the conference over to Ken Bond. Please go ahead.



Ken Bond - Oracle Corp - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, Krista. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Oracle's fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. A copy of the press release and financial tables, which includes a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation and other supplemental financial information, can be viewed and downloaded from our Investor Relations website.



Additionally, a list of many customers who purchased Oracle Cloud services or went live on Oracle Cloud recently will be available from the Investor Relations website.



On the call today are Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, Larry Ellison; and Chief Executive Officer, Safra Catz. As a reminder, today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, including predictions, expectations, estimates, or other information that might be considered