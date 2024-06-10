Sr. Vice President, Systems Chi-hong Ju sold 4,191 shares of Ambarella Inc (AMBA, Financial) on June 10, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company.

Ambarella Inc (AMBA, Financial) is a technology company that focuses on the development of low-power, high-definition (HD) and Ultra HD video compression, image processing, and computer vision processors. These products are used in a variety of human and computer vision applications, including security cameras, automotive cameras, drones, and virtual reality systems.

Over the past year, Chi-hong Ju has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 12,866 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 39 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The stock of Ambarella Inc was priced at $57.11 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.33 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate of the stock is $49.95, which suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider selling activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the perspectives of high-level executives on the valuation and future prospects of Ambarella Inc.

