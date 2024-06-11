Q4 2024 Motorcar Parts of America Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 11, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Ellie, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Motorcar parts of America, Inc., fiscal 2024 year-end conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand over the conference to Gary Maier, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. You may now begin.



Gary Maier - Motorcar Parts of America Inc - Vice President - Corporate Communications and Investor Relations



Thank you, Ellie, and thanks, everyone, for joining us this morning. Before I turn the call over to Selwyn Joffe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Lee, the Company's Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to remind everyone of the Safe Harbor statement included in today's press release. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a Safe Harbor for certain forward-looking statements, including statements made during today's conference call. Such forward-looking statements are based on the company's current