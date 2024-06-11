Release Date: June 11, 2024

Positive Points

Strong sales performance with a 5.1% increase in net sales to $717.7 million.

Gross profit increased by 16.3% to $132.6 million, with gross margin improving by 1.8 percentage points to 18.5%.

Generated $39.2 million in positive cash from operating activities and reduced net debt by $32.5 million.

Significant progress in the brake caliper business, now among the top three suppliers in the category.

New facility in Malaysia expected to enhance competitive position and support manufacturing.

Negative Points

Industry softness in the second half of the fiscal year, particularly impacting wheel hub sales.

Higher interest expenses, primarily due to increased market interest rates and accounts receivable discount programs.

Net loss for fiscal 2024 of $49.2 million, significantly higher than the net loss of $4.2 million in the previous year.

Operating expenses increased to $22.6 million from $12.4 million in the prior year period.

Challenges in the brake business due to slower-than-expected acceleration, partly attributed to reduced tire sales.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss some of the trends benefiting the April and May numbers mentioned in the release? Is that just wheel hubs, or is there growth in other areas?

A: We are seeing a much more vibrant market across all product lines, not just wheel hubs. The wheel hubs are regaining momentum, but the growth is broad-based. Factors like weather and tax refunds are contributing to this positive trend. - Selwyn Joffe, CEO

Q: Do you have any further price increases lined up with your customers?

A: Yes, we have $10 million of additional price increases that will start going into effect now, impacting the first fiscal quarter. - Selwyn Joffe, CEO

Q: When do you anticipate that the margins for the new brake business will meet the company average?

A: The brake margins are currently below our legacy product margins. We expect significant accretion this year and believe it will take about two years for the brake business to fully ramp up and meet company average margins. - Selwyn Joffe, CEO

Q: Can you discuss Dan Lelchuk's role and how he fits into the organization?

A: Dan Lelchuk, a co-founder of Centric Brakes, has joined us. He brings extensive industry experience and relationships, which will add significant credibility to our brake program. His role is new, and he is already making a positive impact. - Selwyn Joffe, CEO

Q: Why has the wheel hub business been soft, and why has it lagged the rest of the industry?

A: We had a short-term setback due to the transition to a new factory in Malaysia, which impacted our ability to meet certain customer requirements. However, we are now shipping incremental products and expect the wheel hub business to regain momentum soon. - Selwyn Joffe, CEO

Q: Would the Board consider a buyback given the significant drop in shareholder equity?

A: We have an authorization for a buyback in place and are considering it. Our liquidity is strong, and we see enhanced liquidity and positive cash generation going forward, giving us flexibility in making these decisions. - Selwyn Joffe, CEO

Q: Where does the Board and management want debt to be a year from now?

A: We aim to reduce debt as a percentage of EBITDA. Depending on capital allocation decisions, we could bring down bank debt. Our initiatives should generate significant cash flow, allowing us to pay down debt over the next couple of years. - Selwyn Joffe, CEO

Q: What will you tell prospective investors at the Oppenheimer Conference regarding recent earnings and share price disappointment?

A: We will emphasize our margin accretion, growth in product lines, and incremental cash flow. We are focused on leveraging our strengths and improving our financial performance to enhance shareholder value. - Selwyn Joffe, CEO

