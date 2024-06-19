Dave & Buster's Q1 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Miss Analyst Estimates, Comparable Store Sales Down 5.6%

Revenue and Earnings Miss Expectations Amidst Strategic Initiatives

Summary
  • Revenue: $588.1 million, fell short of estimates of $622.95 million, and decreased 1.5% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $41.4 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $70.1 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Comparable Store Sales: Decreased by 5.6% compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $159.1 million, down 12.6% from $182.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Store Expansion: Opened three new Dave & Buster's stores and one new Main Event store during the quarter.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 1.0 million shares at a total cost of $50.0 million, representing 2.4% of outstanding shares as of the end of fiscal 2022.
  • Sale Leaseback Agreement: Executed a sale leaseback transaction for two properties, generating $45.0 million in proceeds.
On June 12, 2024, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of 2024, reporting financial results that fell short of analyst estimates. The company, which operates entertainment and dining venues across North America, faced a challenging quarter with revenue and earnings per share (EPS) both declining year-over-year.

Company Overview

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. Each store offers a full menu of entries and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. It derives maximum revenue from Entertainment.

Performance and Challenges

For the first quarter of 2024, Dave & Buster's reported revenue of $588.1 million, a 1.5% decrease from $597.3 million in the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $622.95 million. Comparable store sales also saw a decline of 5.6% compared to the same period in 2023.

Net income for the quarter was $41.4 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, down from $70.1 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income was $46.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $73.9 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the previous year. These results were below the analyst estimate of $1.72 per share.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Dave & Buster's made significant strides in several areas. The company opened three new Dave & Buster's stores and one new Main Event store during the quarter. Additionally, the company repurchased $50 million worth of shares, representing 2.4% of its outstanding shares as of the end of fiscal 2023. The company also entered into a sale leaseback transaction for two properties, generating $45 million in proceeds.

We continue to make material progress advancing our key organic growth initiatives. We have seen meaningful success growing our loyalty database through our new marketing engine, highlighting our enhanced food and beverage offering through compelling promotions, refining our games pricing strategy, driving incremental special events and clear outperformance in our remodel initiative which we expect will lead to substantial improvement in revenue and profitability over the medium term," said Chris Morris, Dave & Buster's Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023
Total Revenue $588.1 million $597.3 million
Net Income $41.4 million $70.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA $159.1 million $182.1 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Dave & Buster's ended the quarter with $32.1 million in cash and $484.0 million of availability under its $500.0 million revolving credit facility. The company generated $108.8 million in operating cash flow during the quarter. The net total leverage ratio stood at 2.3x, well within the maximum permitted ratio of 3.5x.

Analysis

The first quarter results highlight the challenges Dave & Buster's faces in a competitive and evolving market. The decline in comparable store sales and net income indicates potential headwinds in consumer demand and operational efficiency. However, the company's strategic initiatives, including store expansions, share repurchases, and international franchise partnerships, demonstrate a commitment to long-term growth and shareholder value.

Investors will be keen to see how these initiatives translate into improved financial performance in the coming quarters. The company's ability to navigate macroeconomic challenges and execute its growth strategy will be critical in achieving its $1 billion Adjusted EBITDA target in the coming years.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc for further details.

