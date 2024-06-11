On June 11, 2024, Pierre-yves Lesaicherre, Director at InterDigital Inc (IDCC, Financial), sold 989 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 7,023 shares of InterDigital Inc.

InterDigital Inc (IDCC, Financial) is a technology company that specializes in designing and developing advanced technologies for wireless and wired communications. The company's technologies are used in mobile devices, networks, and services worldwide.

Over the past year, Pierre-yves Lesaicherre has sold a total of 989 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for InterDigital Inc shows that there have been no insider buys and 24 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of InterDigital Inc were trading at $115.28 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This price gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 17.35, which is lower than the industry median of 26.35 and also below the company’s historical median.

The stock is currently considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.07, based on a GF Value of $107.74. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

