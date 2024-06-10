On June 10, 2024, Bobby Riley, Chief Executive Officer of Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX, Financial), executed a sale of 10,020 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $26.57 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 381,658 shares of the company.

Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX, Financial) is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company focuses on applying modern drilling and completion techniques to maximize the recovery of oil and natural gas.

Over the past year, Bobby Riley has sold a total of 32,520 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Riley Exploration Permian Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 13 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian Inc were trading at $26.57 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $600.211 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 5.66, which is lower than both the industry median of 11.34 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $45.09, suggesting that Riley Exploration Permian Inc is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's future prospects.

