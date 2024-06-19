Dawn Phillipson, Chief Financial Officer of Arhaus Inc (ARHS, Financial), sold 150,000 shares of the company on June 10, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 499,555 shares of Arhaus Inc.

Arhaus Inc, headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, is a premium home furnishings retailer that offers exclusive, high-quality products through its stores and online platform. The company focuses on sustainability and craftsmanship, sourcing materials from global artisans.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 150,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for Arhaus Inc shows a trend of 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the transaction, shares of Arhaus Inc were trading at $18.97, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.66 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 25.13, which is above both the industry median of 18.145 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Arhaus Inc is estimated at $11.12 per share, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.71. This indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

