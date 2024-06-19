Dropbox Inc (DBX, Financial), a leading global collaboration platform that's transforming the way people and teams work together, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Eric Cox, the Chief Customer Officer of Dropbox Inc, sold 8,536 shares of the company on June 10, 2024. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of Dropbox Inc.

Over the past year, Eric Cox has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 8,536 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale continues a trend observed within the company, where insider activity has predominantly been in the form of sales. In the past year, there have been 48 insider sales and no insider buys.

Shares of Dropbox Inc were trading at $21.27 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of $6.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Dropbox Inc stands at 14.37, which is below both the industry median of 26.35 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Dropbox Inc is currently modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73. The GF Value of $29.19 suggests a potential undervaluation of the stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future prospects or stock valuation adjustments. With the current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors might find Dropbox Inc an interesting case for further analysis.

