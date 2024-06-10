Director Titilope Cole executed a sale of 2,210 shares of Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial) on June 10, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 6,451 shares of the company.

Datadog Inc specializes in monitoring and analytics for developers, IT operations teams, and business users in the cloud age. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers' technology stack.

Over the past year, Titilope Cole has sold a total of 2,210 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Datadog Inc shows a total of 103 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Datadog Inc were trading at $112.34 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $39.84 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 372.22, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.35.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $135.33, indicating that Datadog Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market trends and company performance.

