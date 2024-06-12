Q1 2024 Zhihu Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 12, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Yolanda Lui - Zhihu Inc - Director of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Zhihu first-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Joining me today are Mr. Zhou Yuan, our Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Wang Han, our Chief Financial Officer.



