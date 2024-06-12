Q1 2024 Streamline Health Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 12, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Streamline Health Solutions first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Jacob Goldberger, Vice President of Finance. Jacob, please go ahead.



Jacob Goldberger - Streamline Health Solutions Inc - Vice President of Finance



Thank you for joining us for the corporate update and financial results review of Streamline Health Solutions for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, which was the 3-month period that ended April 30, 2024.



As the conference call operator indicated, my name is Jacob Goldberger. Joining me on the call today are Ben Stilwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, and BJ Reeves, Chief Financial Officer.



At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session. If anyone participating on today's call does not have a full text copy of our press release announcing these results, you can retrieve from the company's website at