Jun 12, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Dave & Buster's First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to ask a question, you may press star then one on your touchtone phone. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Corey Hayden, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.



Cory Hatton - Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc-Vice President Investor Relations&Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and welcome to everyone on the line. Leading today's call will be Chris Morris, our Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Terry, our Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions.



This call is being recorded on behalf of Dave