Q2 2024 Broadcom Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 12, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, President and CEO; Kirsten Spears, Chief Financial Officer; and Charlie Kawwas, US. President, Semiconductor Solutions. Broadcom distributed a press release and financial tables after the market close describing our financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. If you did not receive a copy, you may obtain the information from the Investors section of Broadcom's website at broadcom.com. This conference call is being webcast live and an audio replay of the call can be accessed for one year through the Investors section of Broadcom's website.



During the prepared comments, Hock and Kirsten will be providing details of our second quarter fiscal year 2024 results guidance for our fiscal